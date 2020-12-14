 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 15
AMERICAN FOOTBALL

FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah, 7 p.m.

SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier, 8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State, 8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA, 9 p.m.

SECN — Furman at Alabama, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, 2:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 p.m.

