 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Tuesday, Nov.24
agate

TV schedule for Tuesday, Nov.24

ON TV

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, 4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, 6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, 8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, 10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, 10:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News