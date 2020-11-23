TV schedule for Tuesday, Nov.24

ON TV
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, 4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, 6 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, 8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, 10 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, 10:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!