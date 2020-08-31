 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn, 3:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast, 6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

CYCLING

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 4, Sisteron to Ocrières-Merlette, 99 miles, 7:30 a.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Samsung at Kia, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Hanwha at Doosan, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 8 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.

