TV schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 22

ON TV
GOLF
GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo., 3 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Samsung at NC, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round, 4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
