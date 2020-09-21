 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 22
agate

  • Updated

ON TV

GOLF

GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo., 3 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round, 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.

