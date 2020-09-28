TV schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 29

ON TV
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va., 7 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — SK at NC, 5:25 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1, 2 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 4 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan, 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
