TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 12

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, 5 a.m.
AUTO RACING
FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 8 a.m.
FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 1 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Doosan at Samsung, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kia at LG, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.), 1 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RUGBY
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), 9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!