TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 18
agate

  • Updated

ON TV

Wednesday, August 18

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C., 5 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveleand at Minnesota (1 p.m.), 12:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington (4 p.m.), 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica, 8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Women's Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped), 11 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 11 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), 12 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

