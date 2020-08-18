TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 19

ON TV
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo., 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kia, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Philadelphia at Boston OR Toronto at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped), 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
