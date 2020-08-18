You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 19
agate

TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 19

ON TV

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo., 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at Kia, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Philadelphia at Boston OR Toronto at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped), 9 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Anthony A. Mattie

MATTIE, Anthony A., 36, of Centerville, Virginia and formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8,2020. Calling hours are this Friday …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News