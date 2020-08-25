 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 26

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — LG at Samsung, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped), 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 7:45 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Phoenic, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., 10 p.m.

