TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 5

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong, 3:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide, 6 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
AUTO RACING
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 8 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 6, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 1 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — NC at Hanwha, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kia, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 4 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.), 6 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle (9:30 p.m.), 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), 11 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.
