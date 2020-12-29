 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 30
agate

TV schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 30

ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Murray State at Belmont, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State, 8 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C., 12 p.m.

ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas, 8:10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Clippers, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur, 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 2:55 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg, 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News