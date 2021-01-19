TV schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 20

ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple, 9 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State, 11 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Houston, 9:35 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, 2:50 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 3:10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal, 10 p.m.