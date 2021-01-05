 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 6
TV schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John's at Xavier, 8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton, 9 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah, 11 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Boise State, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Boston at Miami, 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State, 10:05 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

