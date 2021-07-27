 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Wednesday, July 28
agate

TV schedule for Wednesday, July 28

  • Updated

ON TV

Wednesday, July 28

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Sydney, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TBT BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill., 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 7 p.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

