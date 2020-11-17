 Skip to main content
TV schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 18
agate

TV schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 18

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C., 6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Tennessee at Auburn, 8 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped), 1 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea, 4:25 a.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — The 2020 NBA Draft, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — The 2020 NBA Draft, 8 p.m.

NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III, 4 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A, 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 3 p.m.

