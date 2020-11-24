TV schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 25

ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — George Washington at Navy, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Xavier, 12 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Fairfield at Providence, 2 p.m.
ACCN — Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford, 5 p.m.
CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Melbourne, Fla., 5:30 p.m.
ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.
SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
FS2 — St. Peter's at St. John's, 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon State, 7 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at North Carolina State, 8 p.m.
BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Semifinal, Melbourne, Fla., 8 p.m.
FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
SECN — Jacksonville State at Alabama, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Baptist at Southern California, 9 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.
FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, 10 p.m.
CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Longwood at Duke, 12 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State, 2 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Liga MX Playoff: Club América at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Quarterfinals Leg 1, 10 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!