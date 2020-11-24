 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 25
agate

TV schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 25

ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — George Washington at Navy, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Xavier, 12 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Fairfield at Providence, 2 p.m.

ACCN — Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford, 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Melbourne, Fla., 5:30 p.m.

ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

FS2 — St. Peter's at St. John's, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at North Carolina State, 8 p.m.

BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Semifinal, Melbourne, Fla., 8 p.m.

FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

SECN — Jacksonville State at Alabama, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Baptist at Southern California, 9 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, 10 p.m.

CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Longwood at Duke, 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State, 2 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Liga MX Playoff: Club América at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Quarterfinals Leg 1, 10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News