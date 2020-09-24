 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV Sked
agate

TV Sked

  • Updated

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, 7:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Memphis at Texas (San Antonio), 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

SNY — NY Mets at Washington, 6 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

YES — Miami at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar, noon

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News