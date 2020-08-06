ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 9:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 10 a.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights), Uncasville, Conn., 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
YES — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
SNY — Miami at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas, 9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9:30 p.m. OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, noon
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:45 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2, 2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped), 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m.
