Twilight Time: Long-lost Rod Serling baseball comedy on deck

"Kind of a gift from my dad back in time," Anne said. "There is a magical quality to it, isn't there?"

"It's his voice," she said from her home in Ithaca, New York. "I could so much imagine my dad writing this."

Easily, in fact.

"There's a line in there: 'Give me a stick and I'll beat it to death.' That's an expression he used all the time," she said. "There's so much of my dad in this. I can envision his words throughout this."

Hers, too. Anne is the narrator and introduces the program, as the stage directions called for, "in clipped Rod Serling style."

The hour-long show is peppered with references to brawny Reds slugger Ted Kluszewski, Stan Musial, Willie Mays, Duke Snider and other stars of the day and begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WVXU-FM 91.7, with live streaming at wvxu.org.

A twi-nighter, of sorts. OK, but why Cincinnati?

From 1950-54, Serling worked there for WLW, typing out promos, ads and other fixtures. At night, though, he wrote freelance scripts for local and national TV shows.

"O'Toole From Moscow" was televised live by "NBC Matinee Theater" on the afternoon of Dec. 12, 1955, during the days of the Red Scare.