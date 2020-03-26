Twinbills? Winter windup?

"There are still a lot of unknowns, and our leadership team is working tirelessly to make sure our organization is handling this situation the best we can," Washington GM Mike Rizzo said. "It's a very, very fluid situation, and this thing is not in the general manager's manual."

While no one knows exactly what will happen, here are a few options if games can be played:

LET'S PLAY TWO

It's hard to envision teams playing the traditional 162-game season if games don't begin until mid-summer. But one way to squeeze in action would be a throwback option: Scheduled doubleheaders.

Doubleheaders were once a regular part of MLB's schedule but have mostly faded away with the exception of make-up games due to weather. The 2020 season could be different, with teams playing eight or even nine games in a week.

If that's the case, there would be talk of expanding rosters to help keep players — especially pitchers — from getting overworked. MLB had already changed the rules to allow 26 players on the active roster this season and that number could jump to 28 or even 30 in a condensed situation.

Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers said the teams and the players would want to play as many games as possible.