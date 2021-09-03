 Skip to main content
Two Assembly members test positive for COVID-19
Two Assembly members test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

ALBANY — Two members of New York's state Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 days after lawmakers gathered for a special legislative session, the chamber's top Democrat said Friday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that Assemblymembers Inez Dickens and Charles Fall had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Dickens and Fall were vaccinated, and were quarantining as of Friday, according to Heastie. Dickens' district includes Harlem, while Fall represents the north shore of Staten Island.

Heastie said the Assembly is reaching out to other members and staff who may have been in contact with Fall and Dickens during Wednesday's session in Albany.

The two lawmakers join a small handful of New York's 150 Assembly members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered since spring 2020.

Heastie himself said March 23 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and said he had "extremely mild symptoms." He had received his first of two COVID-19 vaccinations on March 6.

