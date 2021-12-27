Two children killed in house fire

UTICA — Two children died and other people were injured Monday in an early morning house fire in upstate New York, police said.

Firefighters were called to Thorn Street in Utica at about 5 a.m.

Authorities said several people were able to escape the blaze. More information was not immediately available, including the names and ages of the children and how many people were taken to hospitals.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

"The Utica Fire Department and Emergency Room staff at St. Elizabeth's and St. Luke's did everything they could to rescue and save the children," Utica police said in a statement. "Please keep the family of the children in your thoughts at this time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0