Two games postponed as Marlins' players test positive for virus

Major League Baseball announced the postponement of both games about eight hours before the scheduled first pitch, and said additional COVID-19 testing was being conducted. That included Phillies players being tested Monday.

"The members of the Marlins' traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results," MLB said in a statement.

The Orioles planned to return to Baltimore from Miami on Monday night, an indication their scheduled game Tuesday against the Marlins won't take place at Marlins Park.

With the 60-game season barely underway, the Marlins' outbreak raised anew questions about MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's plan for navigating the pandemic.

"Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first," tweeted Los Angles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who opted out of playing this season. "Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I'm at home right now is because players health wasn't being put first. I can see that hasn't changed."

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said the Marlins' outbreak isn't a surprise because Manfred's plan was seriously flawed.