Two Rochester protesters face federal charges

At a rally Saturday night, protesters and some elected officials reported officers fired pepper balls at close range, hitting people. Police said in a press statement that officers started firing pepper balls only after a protester set off a firework.

Kennedy said conviction on the charge can lead to up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and three other leaders of the force suddenly announced Tuesday that they were retiring. Three others gave up top leadership positions and returned to lower ranks.

Kennedy praised Singletary and his command staff at the news conference announcing the arrests and said he was "heartbroken to see them go."

"In my mind, the actions of the command staff yesterday should serve as wake-up call to some in our community," Kennedy said. "Your contempt, your hate and ... your demonization of those who protect us, the police, is remarkably dangerous."

Seven police officers were suspended Thursday, and state Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she would form a grand jury and conduct an "exhaustive investigation" into Prude's death.