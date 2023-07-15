My name is Opal, and I am just as beautiful as the Opal stone. I just turned 4 yrs old,... View on PetFinder
TX/Opal
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn Police Department has revealed where a credit card skimmer was found at Walmart in Auburn last week.
Auburn High graduate Ryan Birchard was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth round of the MLB draft on Monday.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Life has mostly returned to normal since COVID-19 — but not nightlife.
Credit card skimmers found at nine Walmart locations in upstate New York, including stores in Auburn and Onondaga County.