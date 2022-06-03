My name is Samson, I am 3 yrs old white/orange neutered male and I am from a hoarding situation from... View on PetFinder
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn man faces criminal charges after allegedly stabbing a security person earlier this week at a bar where a shooting death took place a…
A motel in the town of Sennett is the latest property to join a Syracuse developer's growing portfolio of lodging options in the Skaneateles area.
AUBURN — Retired police officer Chris Major said his time running annual Majorpalooza events has outlasted his time on the job.
AUBURN — Demetric and Heather Anderson said it had been years since they last saw downtown Auburn so packed with people as it was for the Memo…
A state gas tax holiday took effect on Wednesday as prices at the pump approach $5 per gallon in New York.
Conservatives in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, unhappy with the state party's decision to endorse Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott for …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The votes for The Citizen's annual Best of the Region contest are counted, and the results have been announced. Click on the special section c…
