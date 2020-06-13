U.S. Olympics leaders want protest stance changed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DENVER — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is open to challenging IOC rules restricting protests at the Olympics.

At the same time, some of the very athletes the federation is trying to help are angered that they have been kept out of the loop in key decisions.

The federation, in response to the nationwide protests following George Floyd's killing, said it "stands with those who demand equality.” After that, CEO Sarah Hirshland announced the formation of an athletes' working group that will, among other things, look into changing the IOC’s longstanding rule banning political protests on Olympic medals stands.

But Hirshland’s first show of support for the athletes was immediately panned by Gwen Berry, the African American hammer thrower who drew a 12-month probation from the USOPC after she raised her fist on the medals stand last summer at the Pan American Games.

And Hirshland's second move was criticized because of frayed communications between the federation and its own athletes' advisory council. The AAC is supposed to represent all U.S. Olympic athletes and has long struggled for an equal spot in the decision-making process.