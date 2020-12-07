UB football earns Associated Press Top 25 ranking for first time in program history

AP Top 25 voters gave UB 145 votes, ahead of No. 25 Wisconsin (115 votes). The Bulls are one of nine teams that remain undefeated this season, and eight of those teams are ranked this week.

UB also cracked the AP Top 25 without playing a game this weekend. UB's game against Ohio, which was scheduled to be played Saturday, was canceled Friday and declared a no contest due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing that depleted Ohio's roster. It was the third Mid-American Conference game this season that has been canceled because of Covid-19 issues. A win at Ohio would have clinched the MAC East Division title for the Bulls.

"I guess not playing and entering the rankings is, probably as par for the course in this type of year, that you can have," Leipold said, wryly. "Anything's unpredictable. But I think the national television exposure for us in those four games and the performances of our team has given us this opportunity. Everything is pretty unpredictable these days, so to see it happen? Who knows? I've stopped trying to figure it out and just try to make sure we have good plans, once things are told to us."

UB is the first MAC team to be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since 2016, when Western Michigan was ranked as high as 12th in the poll. The Broncos finished 15th that year.