UB football earns Associated Press Top 25 ranking for first time in program history

Lance Leipold regards a national ranking not just as a standard for a football program that has built a winning culture.
The University at Buffalo’s sixth-year football coach considers a national ranking an earned incentive in the pursuit of setting standards for a football program.
“It adds to the standard, the expectations,” Leipold said Sunday. “The standard for us is to keep pushing to get better. How we conduct ourselves. How we practice. How we go about our business off the field. All those things. Rankings are a byproduct of some of those things.”
A national ranking isn’t merely a byproduct. Now, it's a consequential moment for the UB football team. The Bulls (4-0) are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history, and open the week at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.
"It validates things about the progress we continue to make, the consistencies we've shown and some of the performances in the national spotlight, on the national television games, that people have taken notice," Leipold said.
"This is a unique season, as we know. You probably see a few more Group of Five schools get these opportunities. But to be in that type of conversation, from where we were five, six years ago, definitely says a lot."
AP Top 25 voters gave UB 145 votes, ahead of No. 25 Wisconsin (115 votes). The Bulls are one of nine teams that remain undefeated this season, and eight of those teams are ranked this week.
UB also cracked the AP Top 25 without playing a game this weekend. UB's game against Ohio, which was scheduled to be played Saturday, was canceled Friday and declared a no contest due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing that depleted Ohio's roster. It was the third Mid-American Conference game this season that has been canceled because of Covid-19 issues. A win at Ohio would have clinched the MAC East Division title for the Bulls.
"I guess not playing and entering the rankings is, probably as par for the course in this type of year, that you can have," Leipold said, wryly. "Anything's unpredictable. But I think the national television exposure for us in those four games and the performances of our team has given us this opportunity. Everything is pretty unpredictable these days, so to see it happen? Who knows? I've stopped trying to figure it out and just try to make sure we have good plans, once things are told to us."
UB is the first MAC team to be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since 2016, when Western Michigan was ranked as high as 12th in the poll. The Broncos finished 15th that year.
UB is also one of seven Group of Five or FBS independent teams ranked this week, joining Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference, No. 7), Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt, No. 11), BYU (FBS independent, No. 14), Louisiana-Lafayette (Sun Belt, No. 17), Tulsa (American, No. 18) and Liberty (FBS independent, No. 21).
When Leipold took over as head coach in December of 2014, the Bulls had just completed a 5-6 season, then went 7-17 in Leipold's first two seasons, including 2-10 in 2016. The Bulls won six games in 2017 but did not receive a bowl bid that season. However, UB has made two bowl games and the MAC title game in the two seasons prior to this year.
Evin Ksiezarczyk, a former UB offensive lineman who was one of Leipold's first recruits in 2015, sees the ranking as a validation of Leipold's work in molding the program into a MAC contender.
"It’s a credit to coach Leipold and the culture he’s built, to have each player that comes in to the program buy in," said Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca East graduate. "It’s crazy to see how far the program has come in a relatively short time, as well from just a few years ago, when we were being talked about having to move down to FCS, and the amount of criticism we received after that 2-10 season, to now.
"Being ranked in the top 25 is just another amazing feat."
Branden Oliver, UB's all-time leading rusher, found out about UB's top-25 ranking when he was contacted by a reporter.
"I was pretty proud to be a Bull before, but definitely even more now," Oliver told the News in a text message. "I think we can even get in the top 15."
Eight AP Top 25 voters had the Bulls in the top 20, according to CollegePollTracker.com.
Alabama (9-0) is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, ahead of Notre Dame (10-0).
The Bulls are scheduled to play Akron (1-4) in their regular-season finale at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium. The Bulls lead the nation in scoring offense (50.8 points per game) and are second in the nation in rushing offense (323.75 yards per game). Running back Jaret Patterson leads the country in rushing yards per game (230), and the Bulls have yet to allow a sack this season.
UB remains in position to clinch the MAC East title. UB athletic director Mark Alnutt told reporters Friday that the Bulls are expected to find out by Tuesday if they have officially clinched the division title. The MAC East winner will face the MAC West winner in the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Bulls also received 59 votes in the USA Today Sports Amway Coaches poll, but were not ranked in that poll.
"It's a small reward for our program, for our players right now," Leipold said of being in the AP Top 25. "It could be a huge reward if we finish the season this way, and huge for our program moving forward."
