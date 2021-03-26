UCLA, USC go from late night to NCAA prime-time spotlight

The Bruins and Trojans are crosstown rivals but both have built tournament runs on similar traits — strong coaching, great defense and local players leading the way.

Cronin is one of only five coaches to direct teams to the last nine tournaments. The Bruins appeared to be in for a short stay when they trailed Michigan State by 14 in the first half of their First Four game, but they rallied for an 86-80 overtime victory.

Over the last five halves and overtime, which also includes wins over BYU and Abilene Christian, the Bruins are holding opponents to 38.8% shooting from the floor.

"We've continued to try to get better at the things that go into winning, whether it's executing and taking care of the ball on offense, being physical and rebounding, and being the better defensive team," Cronin said.

USC's Andy Enfield was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year after the Trojans were ranked for the final month of the regular season. This is the fifth time in eight seasons he has directed the Trojans to more than 20 wins.

USC demolished Kansas 85-51 on Monday, which marks the biggest win by a team over the Jayhawks in NCAA Tournament history. The Trojans held Drake and Kansas to 29% shooting in both games.