UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt plans

Tribal land isn't subject to the state government's shelter-in-place order, and Tachi Palace has a long history of hosting combat sports events in Lemoore, California, about 40 miles south of Fresno.

"This event would involve dozens of individuals flying to California and driving to a casino for a purpose no one can honestly claim is essential," Feinstein wrote. "At best this event ties up medical resources and sends a message that shelter-in-place orders can be flouted. At worst, participants and support staff could carry the virus back to their home communities and increase its spread."

Although White's plan to keep his fighters employed was ultimately thwarted, he vowed to minimize the economic disruption of the pandemic for UFC fighters and employees. White and former owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta sold the UFC to Endeavor for an estimated $4 billion in 2016.

"All of my fighters that are under contract with me, I want them to feel safe," White said. "Take time with your families and enjoy this time. Don't worry about the financial part of this. You're going to get the fights on your contract, and I'm going to make things right with the people who were willing to step up and fight next weekend. I'm going to take care of as many people as I possibly can.