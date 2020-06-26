Undetermined team wins NHL lottery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft.

After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he'd be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he'll have to wait a little bit longer.

Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes.

The New York Rangers could win the Stanley Cup and get the chance to take Lafreniere with either the Carolina Hurricanes' or Toronto Maple Leafs' pick. Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins or Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers could get lucky again.

After the league-worst Detroit Red Wings dropped to fourth, the Los Angeles Kings got the second pick and the Ottawa Senators ended up with Nos. 3 and 5 because of the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose, there are 16 teams still in the running for No. 1.

“It’s an interesting night,” Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake said.