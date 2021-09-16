Unfamiliar foe: Buffalo braces to face No. 16 Chanticleers

AMHERST — Short of calling Kansas coach Lance Leipold for a scouting report on Coastal Carolina's defense, Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease gained insight by watching the Chanticleers rout the Jayhawks last week.

Vantrease spent the previous four years playing under Leipold in Buffalo before the coach left for the Big 12 this spring. The players might be different, but the offensive-minded Leipold's scheme is much the same, allowing Vantrease to get a feel for what he'll be facing Saturday, when the 16th-ranked Chants (2-0) play the Bulls (1-1) in the schools' first meeting.

"I had a lot of experience in that offense, so I can understand what they were doing," Vantrease said. "You can understand exactly how the play is being called and what they're doing, so you can understand the defense and what they're trying to do."

The Jayhawks didn't fare well in a 49-22 loss. And Vantrease appreciates he'll have his hands full against a swarming unit which already has seven sacks this season, forced Kansas to turn the ball over on downs five times, and returns 10 starters from its Sun Belt Conference championship team a year ago.