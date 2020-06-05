Union files complaint against NBC, 'America's Got Talent'

"The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue," the network's parent company NBCUniversal said in a statement. "We took Ms. Union's concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show."

That outside investigation commissioned by the network and producers, whose results were announced last week, found Union's allegations were unfounded, and had no bearing on the decision to drop her as a judge. The review acknowledged unspecified "areas in which reporting processes could be improved."

Union, known for her roles in the films "Bring It On" and "Bad Boys II," appeared on the talent showcase for a season, until she and fellow freshman judge Julianne Hough weren't asked to return.

Union's attorney Bryan Freedman says the "racial bullying" she received stands in contrast to the network's recent statements about being outraged by racism and standing with Black Lives Matter.