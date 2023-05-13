Polling: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the gym lobby of Union Springs Middle/High School, 239 Cayuga St.

Proposed budget: $21,392,539 ... +6.00%

Estimated tax levy: +1.31%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Capital improvement project at cost not to exceed $3,210,000. 2. Vehicle leases for facilities and maintenance department at an estimated maximum cost of $75,000. 3. Hazard Library Association budget increase of $3,500.

School board candidates (three three-year seats avaialble)

Ann Marie Daum

Age: 55

Family: Married; three children, ages 15-23

Residence: Fleming

Education: Doctor of optometry from Illinois College of Optometry

Elected office and community service experience: Union Springs Central School District Board of education member since 2014, with five years in leadership position; vice president 2017-2019; president 2019-2022

Top three priorities:

1. To continue to maintain a fiscally prudent budget, while providing the highest quality of education and opportunities in the sports and arts programs.

2. To continue to analyze and provide mental health and social emotional supports for our students.

3. Lastly to continue to maintain and improve our grounds, facilities and infrastructure.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

When we moved into the district in 2011, I volunteered in the school on the site based team, in the classroom and on the long range planning committee. When a board seat became vacant in 2014, I decided to run and become more involved in the decisions that move the district forward. I am proud of all the work that has been accomplished since I have been on the board. I look forward to continuing to move our district forward in this post COVID era with the additional challenges we are now faced with.

Erin Tones

Age: 45

Family: Married; four children, ages 7, 9, 15 and 17

Town of residence: Cayuga

Education: Master's degree in biological and environmental engineering, Cornell University.

Elected office and community service experience: I have served on the Union Springs school board since December, 2019. I served on the board of directors of LEAD New York for six years and the advisory board of NY FarmNet for six years.

Top three priorities:

1. Security of our students and staff.

2. Sound academic programs that set all students up for success.

3. Fiscal responsibility in the best interest of our taxpayers.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

As a parent of four children who attend our district, I am very passionate about the three priorities listed above. I had the opportunity to join the Union Springs School Board in late 2019. Since that time, I have been inspired by the hard work and dedication of our administration and staff. The COVID-19 pandemic put immense pressure on our school systems. Our district approached the additional requirements for student safety and an entirely new way of learning remotely without losing focus on student success. I am committed to continuing to collaborate with the board and the administration as we rebuild our programs after the pandemic. In a short time, the Union Springs District has increased safety with the addition of an school resource officer, has made considerable capital improvements which have enhanced the safety and functionality of our buildings, has positioned our staff to offer additional academic support to our students after the transition back from remote learning, and has added new extracurricular activities for middle school and high school students. I am dedicated to assisting in any way to ensuring our district provides a safe space and a quality education for current and future students.

Daniel Testa

Age: 48

Family: Married; three children, ages 10, 14 and 18

Town of residence: Aurelius

Education: Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo School of Law.

Elected office and community service experience: I have been on this school board as a member since 2012 and I am the current board vice-president.

Top three priorities:

1. Education standards and preparing our students for life after high school.

2. School budget, making the best use of our residents’ tax dollars.

3. School safety.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I have three children of my own in this district. This is a public service and I wanted to give back to the community that has always been very good to me. I hoped my skills and experience as a lawyer and as someone with three of my own children in the district could be beneficial to our school board.