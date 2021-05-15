Union Springs Central School District

I decided to run for a position on the school board first off to join a great group of members, most of whom I know personally. I feel that I can help continue to keep the best interest of all student first, in their continuing efforts to be successful. I have a lot of pride in being part of the Union Springs community and having children in the Union Springs School District. I have a genuine concern for all students and a strong desire to learn about every aspect of the day to day activities of running a great school. I hope to bring to the position my experience of dealing with the public and private sector of business life. I hope to give back to the district what I have gotten out of it, a strong sense of loyalty to those that have helped me along the way. Also the drive to make our school district the best it can be each and every day.