Union Springs Central School District

Proposed budget: $19,393,804 ... + 5.78%
Estimated tax levy: +0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority need for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Allow district to start new 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $900,000 to be used to buy school buses. 2. The Springport Free Library budget of $85,000, an increase of $3,500.
School board candidates (three three-year seats available):
Jeffrey S. Culver
Age: 50
Family: Married; two children, ages 13 and 19
Residence: Springport
Education: Bachelor's degree from Syracuse University
Elected office and community service experience: School board member; director of Union Springs Youth Basketball
Top three priorities:
1. Use the resources we have available to get our student back on track academically after this unprecedented period.
2. Continue to provide a robust curriculum to provide the best education possible to the districts students while remaining fiscally responsible to the districts tax payers.
3. Provide a safe, secure environment for students to maximize their learning potential.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Did not respond
Michael S. Parker
Age: 49
Family: Married; three children, ages 10-14
Residence: Aurelius
Education: Graduate of Union Springs High School, 1990
Elected office and community service experience: Bluefield Classic Hospice Benefit co-founder; South Cayuga Little League board member; Union Springs CCYO
Top three priorities:
1. Continue to keep all staff, students and community members moving forward, getting back our new version of "normal." Getting all the extra curricular activities such as sports, drama, music and other clubs back in full swing as soon as possible as I feel it is paramount to the students well being.
2. Helping to manage the budget during such a difficult time.
3. Being part of a process that I hope will help all students who have fallen behind academically during COVID-19. Keeping those students who have thrived during this process on the continue path of success. Advocating strongly for both sides.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for a position on the school board first off to join a great group of members, most of whom I know personally. I feel that I can help continue to keep the best interest of all student first, in their continuing efforts to be successful. I have a lot of pride in being part of the Union Springs community and having children in the Union Springs School District. I have a genuine concern for all students and a strong desire to learn about every aspect of the day to day activities of running a great school. I hope to bring to the position my experience of dealing with the public and private sector of business life. I hope to give back to the district what I have gotten out of it, a strong sense of loyalty to those that have helped me along the way. Also the drive to make our school district the best it can be each and every day.
Carol Quill
Age: 63
Family: Married: four grown children, ages 29-38
Residence: Aurelius
Education: Masters in special education, reading education, elementary education, Geneseo/ Oswego
Elected office and community service experience: Union Springs school board member, 33 years; Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES board member; board of managers at The Faatz-Crofut Home
Top three priorities:
1. As a district we must continue to look for opportunities to offer innovative programs to our students. The last year has changed the picture of what education is, and what it should be. We must continually challenge ourselves to redefine what the new normal is. We need to continue to strive to offer the best program available to our students, while being mindful of the expenses.
2. We have recently hired two administrators, and this is a good time to re-evaluate how we can improve the instruction for our students, maintain our buildings and facilities, while continuing to improve our educational program.
3. We need to continue to monitor our expenses and make certain that we are able to survive these challenging times, with a program that is affordable for the community, but maintains the integrity of our program. We need to continue to make the community proud of what the school district offers to our students.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have been on the board of education for many years. I initially ran for a seat when my oldest son was going to kindergarten. I believe in the work that is being done, and feel that I still am appreciative of the opportunity to serve my community in this role. I believe that my educational background assists me in this role. Although the pandemic has forever changed the way we look at education, I am still interested in continuing to work with our administration, and fellow board members to constantly improve our district. I would appreciate your continued support in this endeavor.