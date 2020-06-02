Union Springs Central School District

Proposed budget: $18,334,610 ... -7.1%
Estimated tax levy: +1.3%
Tax cap: Below, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Purchase of student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $130,000.
School board candidates (three three-year seats and one one-year seat):
Ann Marie Daum
Age: 52
Family: Married; three children, ages 12 - 20
Residence: Fleming
Education: Doctor of optometry, Illinois College of Optometry
Elected office and community service experience: Union Springs Central School Board of Education since 2014. Vice President 2 years, current president
Top three priorities:
1. Budget: To continue to maintain a fiscally responsible budget. We are facing an unprecedented potential decline in state aid from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will have to use some of our reserves to weather this economic challenge. I want us to continue to be prudent to ensure our viability in the future and to be prepared for any further economic challenges.
2. Educational excellence: To continue to provide a high quality education, arts and sports program for our students. We have provided intense reading interventions, increased AP courses for students and provided an opportunity for students to graduate with an associate degree, free of charge through our partnership with CCC. We are proud to note that a senior will graduate with an associate degree at the time of their high school graduation this year. I want to continue to find ways to offer these opportunities to students with limited resources available.
3. Facilities: To continue to work with architects to complete the high school capital project on time and on budget. We have completed the AJ Smith Elementary School and bus garage capital project, along with utilizing 100k capital outlay projects to help improve our facilities. It is important to continually examine our facilities and infrastructure with respect to long range planning
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have decided to run for another term on the Board of Education because I am extremely proud of all the work that we have accomplished in our district under Dr. Powers's leadership. There is more to accomplish especially with these unprecedented challenges. I remain committed to be part of a team that will ensure our district continues to move forward in these challenging times. I am honored to serve on the board, and ask for your vote to continue the work that needs to be done. Thank you!
Mary Seitz
Age: 47
Family: Married; 19 year old daughter
Residence: Springport
Education: Associate's degree from SUNY Alfred.
Elected office and community service experience: This will be my fifth consecutive term on the Union Springs board of education.
Top three priorities:
1. Provide as many program opportunities for students as possible.
2. Equip students with the best resources, tools and technology needed to succeed academically.
3. Ensure the financial health of our district by managing current and future fiscal challenges.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have proudly served as a board of education member for the past thirteen years. Four of those years as board president and two as vice president. I have appreciated the opportunity to actively support our school district and look forward to continuing to represent our community.
Daniel Testa
Did not respond.
Erin Tones
Age: 42
Family: Married; four children, ages 4-14
Residence: Cayuga
Education: Master of science, Cornell University.
Elected office and community service experience:
I serve as a mentor for the New York Pathways in Technology (P-Tech) program at Auburn High School, I am a member of the New York FarmNet Board of Directors, and a member of the New York State Barley Growers Association Board of Directors.
Top three priorities:
1. To provide a safe and inspiring environment for our students to learn and ensure that they graduate with the necessary foundation to pursue higher education and/or enter the workforce.
2. To exercise fiscal responsibility. The school board must utilize revenue in a manner that provides sound education, effective support services, well-maintained facilities, and diverse extracurricular opportunities. Simultaneously, the board must proactively identifying budgetary constraints and have plans in place for difficult times.
3. Build bridges within the community. A school district is the central part of the community, and the school board must strive to form ties with its community members through strong communication.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
My family and I have lived in the Union Springs district since my oldest child, now in 8th grade, started kindergarten. In that time, we have had the chance to meet many of the educators and administrators in the district and have been impressed by the true sense of community in Union Springs. The leadership and teachers alike are consistently pushing the bar on the level of education and opportunities that the students experience. I would like to be part of the school board as it continues this positive momentum for our students and our entire community. I am very passionate about preparing students for their future, whether its secondary education, skilled trades, or another avenue. I think success on any path starts with a solid foundation of academics and soft skills and is built upon by nurturing an individual’s specific interests. I hope to contribute my experience in science, technology, agriculture, and mentorship to assist the board in moving our district forward. Everything that a school board is meant to accomplish is done in a cohesive partnership among the entire district, one that I am honored to be a part of.
