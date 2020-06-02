Union Springs Central School District

My family and I have lived in the Union Springs district since my oldest child, now in 8th grade, started kindergarten. In that time, we have had the chance to meet many of the educators and administrators in the district and have been impressed by the true sense of community in Union Springs. The leadership and teachers alike are consistently pushing the bar on the level of education and opportunities that the students experience. I would like to be part of the school board as it continues this positive momentum for our students and our entire community. I am very passionate about preparing students for their future, whether its secondary education, skilled trades, or another avenue. I think success on any path starts with a solid foundation of academics and soft skills and is built upon by nurturing an individual’s specific interests. I hope to contribute my experience in science, technology, agriculture, and mentorship to assist the board in moving our district forward. Everything that a school board is meant to accomplish is done in a cohesive partnership among the entire district, one that I am honored to be a part of.