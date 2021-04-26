Unorthodox offseason means unusual, unpredictable NFL draft

The result of all these factors is a puzzling draft loaded at the top but blindfolded at the bottom.

"We had so many kids go back to school. That's what's going to impact the bottom half of the draft," Jeremiah said. "That's why everybody that I talk to around the league just says, 'We don't know what the heck we're going to do with the sixth- and seventh-round picks. If I can get rid of them I'm going to get rid of them' just because next year's class, with those sixth- and seventh-round picks, are going to be really valuable."

Risk-takers might find gems this year, but the temptation will be to load up on 2022 picks when the pool of prospects will be much deeper — and, the hope is, better vetted.

This weekend, "there's going to be less to know about the character of a person because you just haven't spent time around them," ex-NFL executive Mark Dominik said.

"The Senior Bowl was 15 minutes, and a lot of GMs didn't even go to the Senior Bowl. So, they haven't really met the players."

Teams were allowed up to five one-hour videoconferences with prospects this spring, so that softened the blow of not getting to fly them in or interview them at the combine.

Still, team doctors couldn't get their hands on them.