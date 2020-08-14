Unpredictability ahead as NASCAR gets on Daytona road course

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Unpredictability is as much a part of racing at Daytona International Speedway as bumping, drafting and the Big One.

The high-banked oval routinely delivers wild rides, harrowing wrecks and dramatic finishes. Drivers expect the unexpected. It's part of the lore and lure of NASCAR's hometown track.

It's about to rise to another level.

NASCAR takes to the retooled road course at Daytona this weekend for what surely will be a unique — unprecedented, really — experience for dozens of drivers who have only raced it online.

No practice. No qualifying. Just climb through the window and go — as fast as you can through a tricky layout with unknowns all around. No biggie.

The Xfinity Series race is Saturday, followed a day later by the Truck Series and the Cup Series.

"It's going to be something to watch," Team Penske driver and 2015 Daytona 500 champion Joey Logano said. "There are just so many questions to answer. You can't really answer them until you get there."

Like most of his teammates and competitors, Logano has taken to a simulator in hopes of finding his bearings around the 14-turn, 3.57-mile road course. Logano's hot take: "I still stink at it."