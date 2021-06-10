Unseeded Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova reach final

"He came and he's like, 'It's in,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no. Why?'" she said with a chuckle. "But what can I do? I cannot change his decision. It's fine; let's go. Let's try to just win the next one."

A TV replay indicated the ball was clearly long, but video review isn't used at Roland Garros, where the balls usually leave clear marks in the clay.

Krejcikova kept her cool and was celebrating for good moments later after converting her fifth match point.

There wasn't as much drama in the day's first match, but the quality of play was as enjoyable as the warm, cloudless weather. The 85th-ranked Zidansek, who this week became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, was the better player for much of the first set, moving well and hitting the more aggressive groundstrokes.

But Pavlyuchenkova won the most important points, and Zidansek dumped consecutive shaky serves into the net to lose the set.

Pavlyuchenkova's groundstrokes carried more sting in the second set as she raced to a 4-1 lead. Her first sign of nerves came as she double-faulted twice, including on break point, to make it 4-3, but she broke back and easily served out the victory.