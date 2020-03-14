Unwanted spring break: spring athletes' seasons prematurely end

“There's nothing that can prepare you for the feeling of your season being done, and it's not because you lost in NCAAs,” Little said. “I spent many hours crying with teammates. You work your whole life to get to this point, to play on this big stage, and to have it taken from you is devastating.”

Steiner said she was doing fine emotionally until she started cleaning out her locker Friday.

“That really got me,” she said. “A lot of people are going to say, 'Oh, yeah, this is like a week off or getting a couple days off. I guarantee you it's going to hit me and other people in the coming weeks.”

Some good news arrived on Friday when the NCAA informed schools that spring athletes would be given another year of eligibility to make up for their lost season. Details must be worked out.

States Fort, a senior on the Coastal Carolina men's golf team, hopes to return for another year even though he'll graduate in May.

“I would try to make it work with grad courses,” he said. “I would do everything in my power as long as the finances are there. I would love to come back and play with these guys."