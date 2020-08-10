Upcoming Watkins Glen race won't have fans

Watkins Glen International announced Monday that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, events for the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix scheduled for Sept. 10-13 will continue without fans.

Ticketholders for each event will receive full refunds for their purchases, plus an extra 20% of the total paid in their Watkins Glen International account. Those refunds will be sent the week of Aug. 17. Credit can be applied to any future event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track, or toward Watkins Glen tickets for 2021. If a refund is perferred, requests are due by Sept. 10.