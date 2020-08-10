You have permission to edit this article.
Upcoming Watkins Glen race won't have fans
AUTO RACING

Drivers come around Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2018 at Watkins Glen. NASCAR is moving its Aug. 16 road course race from Watkins Glen to Daytona because of New York's health restrictions. 

 Julie Jacobson, Associated Press

Watkins Glen International announced Monday that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, events for the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix scheduled for Sept. 10-13 will continue without fans.

Watkins Glen jointly announced that the GT World Challenge America and Ferrari Challenge North America race weekends have been postponed until 2021.

Ticketholders for each event will receive full refunds for their purchases, plus an extra 20% of the total paid in their Watkins Glen International account. Those refunds will be sent the week of Aug. 17. Credit can be applied to any future event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track, or toward Watkins Glen tickets for 2021. If a refund is perferred, requests are due by Sept. 10.

The decision is the latest in a series of COVID-related ones for Watkins Glen, which already lost its NASCAR Cup Series race that was set for Aug. 16.

