UPDATE: Tornado warning replaced by severe thunderstorm warning in Cayuga County

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Binghamton NY 427 PM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York... Northern Cortland County in central New York... Southern Onondaga County in central New York... * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Niles, or 11 miles southeast of Auburn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pompey, Manlius, Owasco, Otisco, Preble, Moravia, Niles, Scott, Truxton and Cuyler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Tornado Warning for... Central Cayuga County in central New York... Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Levanna, or 10 miles south of Auburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Venice Center around 415 PM EDT. Fleming and Scipio Center around 420 PM EDT. Casowasco and Cascade around 425 PM EDT. Owasco, Moravia and Niles around 430 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.