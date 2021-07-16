US adding McGee, Johnson after Love withdrawal

The U.S. basketball team has lost two games and now two players on its road to Tokyo.

Kevin Love withdrew from the Olympics on Friday because of a right calf injury, forcing the Americans to replace a player for the second straight day.

Love's withdrawal came after the Americans announced Thursday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

It means the much of the U.S. roster will have little time together before its Olympic opener July 25 against France.

"I think coming into something like this, you know that things can come up, especially coming out of a pandemic and the possibility of guys maybe testing positive," U.S. guard Damian Lillard said.

"Injuries happen. People have a change of heart. You just come into it expecting that. "But I think our primary focus was to come here and come together as a team, get our bodies moving around, get in shape to be able to go compete on the level that we want to compete on and I think we've moved in that direction as a group. We feel good about where we are."