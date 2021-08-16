US forward Carli Lloyd retiring after decorated career

When the Olympics were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyd underwent a knee procedure and worked her way back under a new trainer. She also took advantage of the downtime to reconnect with her family, from whom she'd been estranged for much of her career.

"To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special," she said. "We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?"