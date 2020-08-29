US OPEN 2020: Gauff, 16, lost learner's permit, found voice

Gauff has a tough assignment in her first-round match at the U.S. Open, facing 31st-seeded Anastasija Sevastova, a 30-year-old from Latvia who was a semifinalist in New York two years ago.

"At her age, to have the awareness to see what's going on in the real world, then the guts to actually speak out about it on social issues, is just phenomenal at this age. She has an amazing platform, she knows that. I think she's used it so well already," said Martina Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles. "I think she's got a potential to really make an impact on and off the court, so I am so happy to see what she's done so far off the court. On the court, I'm looking forward to her evolution as a tennis player. There is a lot there. It's going to be fun to watch."

Plenty of others anticipate big things from Gauff.

The American wants, and aims for, greatness, certainly, but she draws a distinction between that goal and any sense of putting pressure on herself.