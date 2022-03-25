US Rep. Reed pushes $60B for restaurants as part of next COVID aid package

CORNING — Help for the nation’s still-struggling restaurants and bars was left out of the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month, but Congressman Tom Reed said there is broad support for such a measure as part of what he described as the next covid-relief package.

Reed told reporters on his weekly call Wednesday that there is broad bipartisan support for earmarking $60 billion in aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“The negotiations are ongoing as we speak,” said Reed, R-23 of Corning.

According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, over 80% of restaurants that did not receive a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant are on the verge of permanent closure. The association said at least 90,000 restaurants and bars have closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Reed said many restaurants in his district and nationwide need help to recover from a pandemic that is two years running. Restaurants were forced to move to takeout and curbside service at the onset in 2020 because of New York’s business shutdown measures. Both bars and restaurants operated for many months with capacity limits and other covid-related measures.

“It (the aid) is designed to help restaurants that are still struggling,” Reed said.

He said over 300 members of Congress are supporting legislation to provide more funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. He said many restaurant owners have reached out to their representatives, asking for additional help.

“What we’re trying to do is listen to the calls of restaurant owners,” he said. “They’re still struggling to get back their business to some degree. … We hear their pain, we hear their struggles as we go through the final chapter of covid, hopefully.”

Restaurants are also continuing to have difficulty filling jobs, Reed said, noting that “mom and pop” restaurants are the lifeblood of many of the communities he represents in the 23rd.

“This is their lifework,” he said, adding that many have gone out of business. “These are the mom and pop shops. That’s where we’re trying to target the relief.”

Losing these businesses would be devastating to many communities.

“They are the economic backbone in a lot of our communities,” Reed said.

Reed and other House members urged in a letter to Speaker Nancy Polosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to include replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the next covid-related funding.

The letter notes that nearly $26.6 billion has been provided to more than 101,000 small- and medium-sized restaurants and beverage businesses nationwide, but that an additional 177,000 applied for nearly $44 billion in funding and received nothing.

“The federal government cannot leave these small businesses and their workers out in the cold,” they wrote.

The Independent Restaurant Association noted that 52 members of the Senate have signed on to a number of pieces of legislation that would provide aid to food and beverage establishments.

