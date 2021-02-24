US women's team players to stop kneeling during anthem

Athletes across sports responded by kneeling during the anthem. Soon thereafter, U.S. Soccer repealed the rule and President Cindy Parlow Cone apologized for it.

Defender Midge Purce was among those who started the Black Women's Player Collective, a group of some 43 Black National Women's Soccer League players. The nonprofit group formed last year aims to elevate the representation and voice of Black women in sports.

The group kicked off a fundraising effort this week to host free soccer clinics nationwide and give kids the opportunity to attend NWSL games this season, among other initiatives. Within one day of the launch, the organization surpassed its $20,000 goal.

"It is definitely something that's hard to talk about and hard to take that next step, because us as white payers want to do everything that we can to support the Black players and to put their voice at the forefront, but also not require them to do all the work and always be front facing," defender Tierna Davidson said. "So that's something that we've definitely talked about as a group and definitely have grappled with."

Davidson said players are working with the collective and NWSL to bring about change in their communities.