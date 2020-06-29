USA Football plans return for youths in 2020

"We have spent a lot of time talking to governing bodies and, for the most part, they are taking this conservative kind of approach," says Scott Hallenbeck, USA Football's executive director.

"We've recognized the need to have direct conversations, 'town halls' as we call them, with a diverse set of constituents. Commissioners from leagues from different socioeconomic levels, and basically a surveying of coaches, administrators and parents to help shape phases 1, 2, 3 and beyond.

"We took the approach that there are a lot of variables and this is an incredibly fluid situation. How do we make sure we can consolidate the information and make this flow of information as digestible and simple to understand? And how to take that critical information and turn it into user-friendly resources. It's been a multi-pronged effort."

That effort also has included subject matter experts from the USOPC, the NCAA, Pop Warner Little Scholars, and the universities of Minnesota and North Carolina.