USOPC relying on facts and planning to deal with coronavirus

"At this juncture, it's really about being on top of the information, being fact-based, communicating with athletes, NGBs and staying very focused on the preparations for Tokyo," Adams said.

The U.S. will bring more than 500 athletes to the 17-day sports festival in Tokyo, many of whom will go to Asia early to train and acclimate. All the potential Olympians are ramping up their travel — some competing in international events that carry Olympic ramifications, others using overseas competitions as a preseason of sorts in advance of trials that will be held in the U.S. over the summer.

Four years ago, with the Zika scare in full bloom in the run-up to the Rio Games, the USOPC improved upon its protocols in case an illness spread quickly, either before or during the Olympics.

It has access to a state-of-the-art testing system that can identify infectious diseases and possibly prevent their spread. That system, however, is not designed to detect coronavirus.

The USOPC also has extensive quarantine protocols that include sealed-off spaces both inside and outside of the Olympic Village where many of the athletes stay.

The federation's infectious disease advisory group — filled with medical experts from around the country — has been meeting to gather updates about coronavirus.