Vaccination deadline arrives for NY healthcare workers

"I really got to a point where if I got it, I would be disgusted with myself for being strong-armed into it. Just morally, I feel like it would put me in a bad place of self-loathing," said Jessica Bond, who was a physical therapy assistant at the Brothers of Mercy nursing home in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence.

Her last day was Friday.

Bond, who feared side effects from the shot, said she worked extra shifts during the pandemic to help fill gaps after a lot of her co-workers quit.

"So it kind of is a kick in the face now to be going through all this, because it's like, well, I was good enough then," said Bond, who was part of an unsuccessful legal challenge to the mandate.

She plans to start a home cleaning business.

The Erie County Medical Center Corporation in Buffalo said about 5% of its hospital workforce has been put on unpaid leave due the mandate, along with 20% of staff at its nursing home.

Noncompliant employees at hospitals run by the State University of New York face "immediate suspension and pending termination" on Tuesday, according to a memo sent to administrators by Chancellor Jim Malatras.